Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 4,785.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $936,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 53.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 172,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

