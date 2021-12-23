Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

