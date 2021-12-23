Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 619 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

