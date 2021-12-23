Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Sells $206,567.37 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $206,567.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WLDN opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 441.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 236,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Willdan Group by 395.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Willdan Group by 273.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 346,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

