Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires 19,800 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $264,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,010 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $280,273.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $301,952.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $261,495.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.