Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $231,320.10 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey David Ayers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 79.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 85.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 274,226 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $1,832,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $1,243,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

