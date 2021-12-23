Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after buying an additional 384,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 705.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.14.

Shares of RE opened at $263.07 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

