Whittier Trust Co. Buys 170 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $241.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $241.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

