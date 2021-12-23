Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

