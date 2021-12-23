Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 675 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,583,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $421.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.43.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

