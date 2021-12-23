Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

NYSE ED opened at $83.85 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

