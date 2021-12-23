Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.53 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $344.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.37. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

