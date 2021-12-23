Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $63,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock worth $14,799,895 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $298.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.63 and a 1 year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.