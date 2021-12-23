Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.