WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 429.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 88,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRK opened at $42.86 on Thursday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

