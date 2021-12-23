Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,428,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,089,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average of $154.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.62 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

