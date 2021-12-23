Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,092 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $183.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

