Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,657 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

