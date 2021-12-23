Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,351 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

