Comparing International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) & American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Monetary Systems and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 6 5 0 2.45

American Well has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 86.51%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A American Well -74.38% -14.47% -13.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and American Well’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Well $245.26 million 6.24 -$224.43 million N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

