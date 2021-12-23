Sigma Planning Corp Has $885,000 Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

