Analyzing Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bankinter has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bankinter and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.15 billion 2.08 $362.25 million N/A N/A Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $9.80 billion 1.15 $588.62 million N/A N/A

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has higher revenue and earnings than Bankinter.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bankinter and Tingyi (Cayman Islands), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 2 6 1 0 1.89 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bankinter presently has a consensus price target of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Bankinter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bankinter is more favorable than Tingyi (Cayman Islands).

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 69.53% 6.75% 0.34% Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Summary

Bankinter beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. It also provides property rental, logistics, and support services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a sales network of 365 sales offices and 236 warehouses serving 47,898 wholesalers and 210,366 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

