Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 732,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,113,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $137.22 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

