Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $3,043,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $22,161,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $3,054,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $3,128,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $159.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In related news, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 664,105 shares valued at $121,990,361. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

