Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 18,348 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 409.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $1,835,527. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,047.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

