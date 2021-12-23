Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $831,000 Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $154.00 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.76 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

