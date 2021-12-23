Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

