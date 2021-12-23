Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 150.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 25.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sleep Number by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR opened at $76.98 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $72.72 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

