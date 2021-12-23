Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Teradata worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,596,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Teradata by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teradata by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after acquiring an additional 203,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

