Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.22.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,505,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,047,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,325,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after buying an additional 301,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.