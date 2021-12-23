Strs Ohio Trims Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $94.32 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

