Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 65.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $117.34.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

