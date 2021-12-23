Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $376,740.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $376,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 139.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cardlytics by 123.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 384,974 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 338.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after acquiring an additional 333,979 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 253,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 181,266 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

