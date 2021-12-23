GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of SONY stock opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.