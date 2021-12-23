GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,741 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 113,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.