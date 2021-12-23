Ian Goodkind Sells 13,292 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $466,416.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JAMF stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

