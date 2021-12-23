Insider Buying: Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) CEO Purchases $309,300.00 in Stock

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PSN opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSN. William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Parsons by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Parsons by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 633,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after buying an additional 219,428 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after buying an additional 141,459 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.