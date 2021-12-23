GWM Advisors LLC Buys 458 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $232.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.56 and a 200 day moving average of $215.10. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

