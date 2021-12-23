MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 574.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,019.57.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,227.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,387.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,565.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.29 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

