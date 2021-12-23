Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,592 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.