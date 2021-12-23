Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $8,881,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $246,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 9.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $305.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.30. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

