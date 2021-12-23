Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,493 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Capri worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 6.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

