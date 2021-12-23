Amalgamated Bank Acquires 846 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of YETI worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 2,891.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in YETI by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $82.40 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

