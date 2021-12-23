Amalgamated Bank Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $112.44 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

