BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $104.56 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.16 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $1,173,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,621 shares of company stock valued at $25,606,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

