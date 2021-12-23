Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $134.61 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.51.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

