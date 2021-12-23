Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post $1.22 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 261.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 301.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 296.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801,806 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 293.0% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 340.0% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $294.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $735 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

