Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.27. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

