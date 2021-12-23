Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $16.77. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 64 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a market cap of $851.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,714. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

