Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Up to $9.77

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $10.25. Rover Group shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 3,340 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $362,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

